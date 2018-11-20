GALVESTON
A state agency and an environmental group will receive $4 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to restore eroded land on the west side of Galveston Bay, the foundation announced Monday.
The money is the latest award for local projects generated by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The award announced Tuesday will complete the construction of 3.3 miles of shoreline along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on the west side of Galveston Bay, in an area known as Greens Lake Marsh.
The money was awarded to the Texas General Land Office, which is partnering with Ducks Unlimited, a conservation group, to complete the project.
The restored marshland is home to numerous species of waterfowl, shorebirds and wading birds, according to the wildlife foundation.
The Galveston Bay project was one of 21 new projects the wildlife foundation announced Monday.
The $280 million in grants come from a $2.544 billion settlement directed to the wildlife foundation as part of a plea agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice, BP and Transocean, which owned the Deepwater Horizon oil rig.
Four other Texas projects received funding Monday, with about $15 million going to projects in Cameron, Nueces and Matagorda counties.
Since 2013, Texas has received $150 million for 47 projects from the funds directed by the wildlife foundation.
