LEAGUE CITY
A long-unidentified sailor killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor has been identified as a League City man, officials announced recently.
Though long included in a list of people missing after the horrific attack, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Richard J. Thomson was identified by experts through DNA analysis as one of the 429 crewmen killed aboard the ship, according to officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
“It’s important for the public that a story like this come out,” said Rick Lawrence, a League City resident and president of the Houston chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. “I talk to people all of the time who have no idea what Pearl Harbor is or why World War II started.”
The Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 was a surprise military strike against the U.S. Navy base in Honolulu, Hawaii, that killed about 2,400 people and injured another 1,100 people. The next day, the United States officially entered World War II.
The Nevada-class battleship USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, was struck by several torpedoes during the bombing and eventually capsized, leading to the deaths of 429 crewmen, according to the accounting agency.
Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew from December 1941 to June 1944 and interred them at Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries in Hawaii, officials with the agency said.
But then in September 1947, investigators with the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. causalities from the two cemeteries and transferred them to a laboratory at Schofield Barracks as part of a larger effort to recover and identify fallen personnel in the war’s pacific theater, according to the accounting agency.
Laboratory staff members could then only confirm the identity of 35 men aboard the ship at the time and buried the other unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, according to the accounting agency. A military board in 1949 then classified those who could not be identified, along with Thomson, as non-recoverable.
But military officials in 2015 exhumed those still unknown from the Punchbowl for further analysis, including for DNA, circumstantial and material evidence, officials said.
“This has been part of an ongoing process,” Lawrence said. “They’re doing a few of these at a time, but it’s a long process with a lot of work to do.”
Lawrence noted it was interesting Thomson’s identification came near the same time that League City police released the names of two of the women whose bodies were found in a field near Calder Road.
“DNA technology is really advancing,” Lawrence said.
Investigators only recently announced Thomson has been accounted for, about 77 years after the attack. A rosette will be placed next to Thomson’s name on the Punchbowl’s Walls of the Missing to indicate he has been accounted for, officials said.
Locally, there’s been some talk that Thomson’s remains might eventually be returned to League City, and that he might have a sister still living somewhere in Texas, but nothing is confirmed, Lawrence said.
League City officials on Monday said they had no news to share about Thomson and calls to the accounting agency went unreturned by deadline Monday.
More than 400,000 of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II died during the war, officials said. About 72,700 people are still unaccounted for — of which about 26,000 are considered possibly recoverable, officials said.
