The Federal Emergency Management Agency is encouraging people with property losses from Hurricane Harvey to file a National Flood Insurance Policy Proof of Loss claim by Saturday.
Policyholders were given an extension up to a year because of the magnitude of Hurricane Harvey’s damage. Saturday is the deadline to file a claim.
A proof of loss form is a sworn statement made by the policyholder that substantiates their insurance claim. This includes detailed estimates with necessary documents supporting the cost to replace or repair the damaged property.
Policyholders should contact their insurance agent or call 800-427-4661 with questions about filing. To download the form, visit https://go.usa.gov/xUU4X.
— Angela Wilson
