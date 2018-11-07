GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department’s Marine Division on Wednesday reenacted the Oct. 14 island drowning of two boys to be better prepared for similar situations.
The marine division, the fire department and Galveston Island Beach Patrol form a response team when there’s a crisis such as a drowning, officials said.
“When these crises happen, we want to see what we could have done differently,” Sgt. John W. Courtney said. “We can do better by being better prepared.”
The scenario Wednesday attempted to re-create events of Oct. 14 when a rip current swept Nicholas Garner, 16, out to sea near 17th Street while he tried to save 11- and 13-year-old boys from drowning.
The 13-year-old survived, but Noah Authement, 11, drowned. A search team found Authement’s body 2 miles offshore the afternoon of Oct. 16.
Garner’s body has not been found.
Authement and Garner were part of a group visiting the beach from The Children’s Center, a local nonprofit organization housing at-risk youth.
State authorities regulating foster care facilities are investigating the drownings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.