Projects are underway all over Galveston and city leaders are planning for more, including putting esplanades on Seawall Boulevard and possibly developing a small housing subdivision on land the city owns near Evia, just west of Scholes International Airport.
On Tuesday, the city’s Industrial Development Corp. board toured the city by trolley to see ongoing and potential future projects. The board helps fund some projects around the city with money from sales taxes, so the mayor led members on a tour to talk about what kinds of projects might come before them.
For more than two hours, Mayor Jim Yarbrough laid out different short- and long-term goals for the city, including developing land and repairing other properties. Most of the projects would be funded with either city bond money, sales taxes, disaster recovery money, federal grants or other city funding.
In the neighborhood commonly referred to as North Broadway, city leaders are planning to pave streets, demolish an unsightly water tank and improve the appearances of the city buildings, such as by building a fence around the city’s vehicle storage lot, Yarbrough said.
Projects for palm trees, new curbs, sidewalks and brick pavers along Market Street also were in the works, he said.
The city owns most of the land between 28th and 33rd streets and from Market to Church streets. The city also plans to invest in a long-ignored park it owns near the former Falstaff Brewery building, which is between Market and Church streets just west of 33rd Street, Yarbrough said.
“We want to fix the park to look like a smaller Kempner,” Yarbrough said, referring to Kempner Park in the 2700 block of Avenue O.
The city council could soon vote whether to repair the fence around the cemetery on Broadway or take it down, Yarbrough said.
A new baseball park at 53rd Street and Avenue S is nearly complete. More players signed up for the island Little League teams this year than any in recent memory, which Yarbrough attributed to the new fields opening soon. The fields also will have a sand volleyball and basketball court.
On the West End, the city is planning to demolish an old building once leased by Galveston Rentals on Stewart Road near Moody Gardens within the next few weeks, Yarbrough said. The lot will then be used as green space with picnic tables and possibly have a boat ramp for launching kayaks along the bayou, he said.
“We’ll do a heavy dose of landscaping,” Yarbrough said. “The whole area is going to get transformed in the next 12 to 18 months.”
The city also plans to revitalize Jones Park on Jones Drive by dividing it into three sections and adding lush landscape, Yarbrough said. Part of it would be a playground and picnic area and a section of the lot would be a tree farm for the city, he said.
Yarbrough wants to put a public building for storage of city equipment near Cessna Drive and 83rd Street, which could also have refrigeration in it and be used as a donation management center or planning headquarters during storms, he said.
“We would make it look nice, not just a metal building,” Yarbrough said.
The city likewise wanted to put palm trees along 81st Street from the Seawall to the entry of Moody Gardens, Yarbrough said.
Near the Evia subdivision, where the city owns about 30 acres, some of the area is wetlands that can’t be built on, he said. If possible, Yarbrough wants the city to develop some houses on about seven of those acres to sell in the $200,000 to $250,000 price range, he said.
The city didn’t need to make a short-term profit on the houses and would get profit in taxes over time, as well as having the additional middle-income housing available on the island, Yarbrough said. The houses’ price range would not compete with other neighboring subdivisions, he said.
Along the Seawall, Yarbrough said the city was planning to add more restrooms like the ones opened this year. Yarbrough also wanted to see non-contiguous esplanades in parts of the Seawall near 27th Street, he said. The esplanades would not take away turning lanes, Yarbrough said.
Next summer, the city could pilot a program to ban parking in some places on the south side of the seawall, he said.
(2) comments
All fine with me except banning parking on the south side of Seawall. The City seems determined to make it difficult to find places to wadefish or fish from shore on Galveston and Pelican Islands.
If the cost of the 'federal money' public housing is any indication, the City won't be building much with their homebuilding project of 1/4 million buck ones.
Didn't that start out as about 160 grand per unit, then climb from there?
Maybe not...I've been out of cold Diet Coke for over an hour now.....
