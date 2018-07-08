Galveston City Councilman Jason Hardcastle, right, presents comedian Bill Engvall with a key to the city Saturday after his evening performance at The Grand 1894 Opera House. Engvall, who was born on the island, is best known for his stand-up comedy and has performed on numerous television shows. His comedy album “Here’s Your Sign” went platinum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.