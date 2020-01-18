Community leaders, schools and social organizations honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the annual parade through Galveston. Cars, trucks, motorcycles and trailers drove to Menard Park from 29th and Church streets, with riders and parade goers celebrating the legacy and birth of the civil rights leader.
— Kelsey Walling
