A Galveston attorney was awarded more than $60,000 in damages last week after a Harris County civil trial jury found that two former Galveston City Council members, rather than pay him for representing them in 2015, chose to lead a coup against his presidency of a local housing board instead.
Rusty and Patricia Legg, who served on the Galveston City Council from 2010 to 2014 and 2004 to 2006, respectively, were found liable for breach of contract, fraud, conspiracy and tortious interference when they hired attorney Brian Cweren in 2017, didn’t pay him for his services and led a conspiracy to have him ousted from a leadership position on a local housing board.
The civil case, which was filed in July 2017, stems from when the Leggs hired Cweren, who happened to be serving as the president of the Galveston County Apartment Association at the time, to defend them in a different lawsuit.
The couple didn’t pay him for months and owed him more than $10,000 at the time of the lawsuit’s filing, according to Cweren’s complaint. Furthermore, the Leggs, in retaliation for Cweren asking to be paid, “colluded with others” to have him removed as president of the Galveston County Apartment Association, of which they were members, the complaint states.
The Leggs, however, stated they didn’t violate a contract with Cweren because no contract had ever existed and that he was removed from his president position because he had made decisions without the board’s approval, according to court documents. A counterclaim the Leggs filed in October, which denied Cweren’s claims and accused him of fraud, malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty, was rejected by Judge Roberta Lloyd in November for lack of evidence.
The Leggs can appeal the jury’s decision, according to court documents.
BILL DISPUTE
An electrical business is suing a downtown Galveston restaurant on claims it failed to pay for electrical work.
Farmer’s Alloy Fabricating, 908 Strand St., is suing Gypsy Joynt, a restaurant and music venue with an eclectic, Bohemian ambiance, for less than $100,000, according to a breach of contract lawsuit the electrical company filed last week.
Gypsy Joynt, which owners Keith and Lori Weller moved to 2711 Market St. from North Carolina, asserts it has paid the $61,693 owed for the work, according to the complaint. Meanwhile, Farmer’s Alloy Fabricating has placed a lien against the restaurant with Galveston County.
A status conference is scheduled for March 7.
OF STOLEN SQUEEGEES AND HORSE PAINTINGS
Three Galveston County residents are accused of taking a slew of belongings that don’t belong to them, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday, and two Clifton, Texas, women are suing to either get their property back or be repaid for what they lost.
Details surrounding property theft claim are slim — the lawsuit simply states the defendants took control of the property in November 2017 and refused demands to return it — but details about the property itself are quite specific.
Included in the list of 88 items and how much they’re worth are:
• Plaintiff’s ruby and diamond earrings and necklace set ($25,000)
• Ivory that was originally in a clear plastic hat box ($7,000)
• Watercolor horse painting ($185)
• Large oil-on-canvas painting of a horse ($3,800)
• Drawing of a horse ($500)
• Handmade wooden bed frame for dog ($120)
• “The Future is Yours” by Raymon Grace ($38)
• Medicine for plaintiff’s dog, Megan ($80)
• Squeegee ($3.89)
TRIALS THIS WEEK
This is a nonjury week in local courts, and no new trials are planned.
