League City officials will hold a public meeting Thursday on proposed plans to renovate the FM 270 boat ramp.
The city built the public boat ramp in 1988 with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. It's where FM 270 crosses Clear Creek on the northern border of the city.
In July, city council members will consider whether to pursue more funding from the department to renovate the 30-year-old boat ramp.
The planned improvements would improve safety and allow for various types and sizes of watercraft, city staff said.
The proposed renovation also would remove silt from the launch area, reinforce or replace the bulkhead, and provide handicapped accessibility from the parking lot to the boat launching area, officials said.
If the city gets the grant, the parks and wildlife department would provide up to $500,000 in matching funds and the city would provide 25 percent of the project total, city staff said.
— Valerie Wells
(1) comment
Why won't the TP&W put that kind of $$ into the boat ramp under the Santa Fe Overpass, formerly known as the ramp at Fat Boys ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.