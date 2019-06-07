Thursday’s gas line explosion in Santa Fe injured five pipeline workers from Dayton Lease & Pipeline Services working on a job for CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint is the natural gas provider for Santa Fe and representatives from the energy delivery company were at the scene Thursday, said Santa Fe Police spokesman Lt. Greg Boody.
CenterPoint released a statement on Thursday evening confirming that the workers were from Dayton Pipelines under contract with CenterPoint. Another statement released Friday said five workers were transported to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, but did not report their condition, directing inquiries to Dayton Pipelines.
Dayton Pipelines could not be reached on Friday.
Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Chief Tommy Anderson was among the first to arrive on the scene at Avenue M and 24th Street and, by his accounting, four were sent to the medical branch — two by ambulance and two by Life Flight. A fifth man was checked out at the scene but refused to go to the hospital, Anderson said.
“There were five workers, and we sent four of them to UTMB,” Anderson said. The condition of at least some of the four hospitalized workers was critical but stable on Thursday night, Anderson said. He had not been updated on Friday and the medical branch was unable to comment because of federal privacy regulations.
The crew was working in a ditch in a residential neighborhood at 6 p.m. Thursday when flames shot into the air. A column of flame could be seen from a distance. It is not clear what kind of work the crew was doing.
“We’re not sure if it was a flash fire or an explosion,” Anderson said. CenterPoint, in its statement on Friday, said it is working closely with Dayton Pipelines and local first responders to determine the cause of the fire.
Santa Fe Fire and Rescue laid out a water line attached to a hydrant to protect a nearby garage and a utility pole in the general vicinity of the fire. Line workers from CenterPoint came out to stop the fire and repair the line after 8 p.m. Thursday and the fire was out by about 11 p.m., Boody said.
“The gas company pinched the line on either side of the fire and stopped the flow of gas,” Anderson said.
Santa Fe Police and Fire and Rescue cordoned off the area, closing 24th Street and other area roads on Thursday evening.
The injured workers were conscious and talking while they awaited medical transport, Anderson said.
