GALVESTON
A Galveston company has been awarded a $145 million contract to build 6 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
SLSCO Ltd. was awarded a $145 million construction contract Oct. 31, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Sullivan Interests, a group of companies started by Galveston natives and brothers Todd, John and William Sullivan, owns SLSCO.
The wall will be the first, newly constructed part of President Donald Trump's long-promised border wall — the linchpin of his campaign promise to control illegal immigration into the United States.
The 6-mile section of wall will be built near McAllen, in Hidalgo County. The area is one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossing in the Rio Grande Valley.
The company will build an 18-foot high concrete levee, and install lighting, video surveillance and a patrol road parallel to the wall, according to the government's release.
The contract is at least the second the company had received to do construction along the U.S.-Mexico border. In June, the company was awarded a contract to replace a border fence in Imperial Beach, California, south of San Diego.
The company declined comment on Monday, saying through a spokeswoman that it was not authorized to comment about the government project.
