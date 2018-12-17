LEAGUE CITY
As the second trial for a League City woman accused in a 2017 car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl entered its second week, attorneys found themselves in a familiar position — arguing about car seats.
Erika Diebel, 43, is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the April 2017 death of Kelsey Nalepa, of League City.
This is the second time Diebel has appeared before a jury on these charges. A judge in June declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked.
A sample taken after the crash showed Diebel’s blood alcohol content to be 0.249 grams per 100 milliliters of blood, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, prosecutors allege.
Defense attorneys Monday called into question the blood tests and argued with witnesses about what role the driver’s seat in a Ford Expedition played in the child’s death.
“In June, you testified that the seat killed Kelsey,” said Mark Thiessen, Diebel’s attorney, at the beginning of questioning a crash reconstruction expert in a tense back-and-forth.
Defense attorneys, citing a lawsuit the girl’s family filed against automakers and others, are arguing a faulty seat in the SUV led to Nalepa’s death.
The crash occurred as Diebel was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the 2600 block of West Main Street, police said.
Eastbound traffic was stopped in that block, and a 2009 Ford Expedition was stopped directly in front of Diebel’s vehicle, police said. Diebel drove her Jeep into the back of the Expedition, seriously injuring Nalepa, police said.
Nalepa was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment. She was pronounced dead April 8, 2017.
Jacob Baker, an accident reconstruction expert from New Mexico, on Monday testified the seat played a major role in Nalepa’s death.
Employees with Clear Lake Body Shop, in a previous trial for Diebel, testified the Nalepa family had taken a 2009 Ford Expedition into the shop in March 2017 and that part of the driver’s seat was twisted. But, rather than replace the seat, the family’s insurance company requested it be repaired, which could have left it susceptible to collapse during the April accident, defense attorneys argued.
But Paul Adkins, a lieutenant with the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified Monday that the crash wouldn’t have happened at all had Diebel not caused it.
Defense attorneys turned Adkins’ testimony into a testy back-and-forth, arguing that he changed his position since he last appeared before a court.
“You are the same guy who six months ago said there was evidence that the seat was broken,” Thiessen said. “There is no evidence. You swore under oath that you would tell the truth.”
Thiessen also argued with Adkins about whether traffic was backed up or not the night of the accident.
The trial should continue at least through today, court officials said.
The car seat didn't rear end the vehicle the child was in, it was the drunk woman driving the Jeep. How hard is that to determine?
