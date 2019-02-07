TEXAS CITY
Texas City police Thursday were looking for the suspects involved with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting, which took place about 5:45 p.m. near a house at the 7600 block of Bluejay Drive, started with two vehicles “chasing each other,” according to a news release from the Texas City Police Department.
After the vehicles reached the end of Bluejay Drive, which is a dead-end street, several unidentified men got out and began fighting, with both groups shooting at each other, the release states.
Police don’t have a description of the vehicles or the men and no arrests have been made, according to Texas City Cpl. Allen Bjerke.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one man, who wasn’t involved in the altercation, had been shot. Meanwhile, witnesses saw the group of men who were shooting at each other get into their vehicles and flee the scene, the release stated.
The gunshot victim was transported to Mainland Center Hospital and is expected to recover, Bjerke said.
Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.