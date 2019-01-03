LEAGUE CITY
A 10-foot sinkhole could slow drivers on Butler Road until crews can close it off, a project that could take between seven to 10 days to complete.
League City crews responded late Wednesday and closed down traffic on Butler Road between Interstate 45 and League City Parkway after a sinkhole opened up, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
Officials believe the sinkhole was caused by a water line break, Greer Osborne said.
The sinkhole is about 10 feet long, 6 feet wide and 10 feet deep, Greer Osborne said.
By Thursday, contractors began mobilizing equipment and taking it toward the area to begin work, Greer Osborne said.
Crews closed a stretch of roadway in the north and south lanes of Butler Road so that contractors could begin repairs, which could take between seven and 10 days, Greer Osborne said.
Crews will also have to move a power pole to completely fix the sinkhole, Greer Osborne said.
Drivers still will be able to access local businesses via two-way traffic on each side of the closure, but depending on what side the business is on, will need to approach from either the interstate or League City Parkway, Greer Osborne said.
Large trucks should avoid the route until the roadway is open again, Greer Osborne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.