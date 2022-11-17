GALVESTON
A long-awaited joint meeting of the City Council and the Park Board of Trustees meant to achieve conciliation and clarity about management of hotel occupancy taxes descended into acrimony and ended in uncertainty.
Discussion was calm and cordial in the beginning, but hostility erupted over whether a system of managing millions of dollars of hotel tax revenue can continue or must be fundamentally changed to conform with various laws.
It was the first time since October 2019 the two key governing bodies had met and some insiders had hoped some face time might smooth out their differences.
The city council last month deliberated ordinances meant to compel the park board to within seven days move about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts and require other administrative steps meant to get both organizations in compliance with the law.
Those proposed changes have inspired worry among some park board leaders that the city wants to divert hotel tax revenue from its intended purposes of promoting tourism.
The city and park board disagree about whether the system used since 2015 violates the law. City Attorney Don Glywasky says it does; the park board has offered legal opinions to the contrary and the city council deferred action on the ordinances until after the joint meeting.
The spark that lit the fuse Thursday was a comment park board CEO Kelly de Schaun made during a meeting of her board Tuesday.
De Schaun was making a point that no one could stop the city from misspending the highly restricted tax revenue if it was moved from park board control.
“There is no HOT police,” de Schaun said Tuesday. “There’s nobody that will come down to the city and say they’re out of compliance. There’s nobody knocking on the door except ourselves.”
District 3 Councilman David Collins, who researched the various laws and first argued that allowing the park board to keep the tax revenue in its own accounts, took exception to that assessment Thursday
“You said Tuesday there were no HOT tax police,” Collins told park board Chairman Marty Fluke. “Yes there are; there are seven of us who were elected to do exactly that.”
Fluke asked Collins whether he was, in fact, the HOT police.
“You better believe it,” Collins replied.
“That is so far away from my logic I can’t even believe it,” Fluke said.
The exchange became so intense Mayor Craig Brown interjected words to mediate between the two.
Fluke asked Collins whether there was disagreement about how hotel tax revenue could be spent.
De Schaun on Tuesday told her board the city might be angling to spend hotel tax revenue on general policing, which many would see as stretching the limits of legality.
Collins said the issue was whose accounts the money was kept in, not that it might be misspent.
“It’s where they need to be kept because it’s state law,” Collins said.
The park board had gone through several attorneys in attempt to prove the council wrong, but only the city attorney's opinion counted, Collins said.
Fluke argued the park board accounts are city accounts, but Collins disagreed.
Park board leaders went to the meeting to pitch an amended interlocal agreement, rather than the city's proposed ordinances, to solve the problem.
It was unclear in the end whether the city council was inclined to discuss that as an option, to rethink the proposed ordinances in any way or to move ahead with them.
District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski, for example, said plenty of questions were left unanswered.
Bryson Frazier, the park board’s chief financial officer, and Mike Loftin, assistant city manager of finance, struck a conciliatory tone, saying they would work together to clear up misconceptions and clarify issues.
City council is expected to deliberate the controversial topic during its next meeting on Dec. 8, Brown said.
