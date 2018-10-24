GALVESTON
The city placed second in a recently concluded three-month regional water conservation awareness competition in the Galveston Bay Foundation.
The city placed behind Houston and in front of Pearland in terms of numbers of residents who took an online pledge to reduce water consumption between June 4 and Sept. 28, foundation Water Resource Manager Paula Paciorek said.
The nonprofit announced the results of the 2018 Houston Cities H2O Challenge during its annual Bike Around the Bay dinner Saturday.
“It’s a resident-driven challenge,” Pacjorek said. “Residents have the power and the control.”
The program’s aim is raising awareness for water conservation in the home, she said.
“The most important thing in this region is proactive conservation,” Pacjorek said.
The city of Galveston has also taken steps to address system water loss, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“We understand water is a precious resource and there’s value to conserving it where we can,” Maxwell said.
This was the first year for the H2O Challenge but the second year the bay foundation hosted a similar conservation program.
