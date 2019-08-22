GALVESTON
While an ordinance protecting significant island palms is winding its way to the city council for approval, local enthusiasts are working to prevent the spread of deadly diseases killing palms and are replanting in spots where diseased palms have been removed.
Of concern to gardeners and plant experts are two particularly fatal diseases: Texas Phoenix Palm Decline, also known as Lethal Bronzing Disease, which is epidemic in Florida; and Fusarium Wilt, a fungal disease common in ornamental landscape plants.
Priscilla Files of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy began investigating in 2016 when island palms appeared to be on the decline, and has concluded fusarium is the likely culprit. A fungus, fusarium’s spores live in the soil and it’s transported by air in warm, wet and windy conditions.
“Fusarium made its way from Florida where it is widespread and showed up on a Mexican Fan Palm in Harris County in 2012,” Files wrote in a paper on the fungus. “It has an incubation period of six to 18 months, after which the palm slowly declines and dies over a period of three to 10 years.
“There is no cure for this disease; it is fatal.”
On Galveston Island, Queen Palms, Mexican Fan Palms and Canary Island Date Palms are most affected, though it’s unclear whether any species is truly resistant.
John Brown, a landscaper with Coastal Flower Gardens, said palms across the city are in trouble, including mature ones at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O, and at the county courthouse, 722 21st St. Brown is seeing more fusarium in his practice and is taking precautions to avoid spreading it, he said.
“I come across it more on the date palms than anything else,” Brown said.
Brown used to trim palms with a chainsaw, but has switched to using hand tools because they’re easier to sterilize with Clorox between trees, he said. Fusarium is known to be transmitted from tree to tree through unsterilized tools.
He recommended people assume all palms might have the fungus and sterilize their tools regardless whether the tree has been diagnosed.
Brown also is concerned about what to do with palm fronds after trimming.
“If we mulch the fronds from these trees, we could possibly be putting the fungus back in the landscape as mulch,” he said. The best practice is probably burning them, but that can’t be done on the island, he said. He double bags them and takes them to the landfill.
It’s important to keep dropped palm fronds off the ground and out of the gutter from where the fungus could be spread to the soil and to neighboring palms, he said.
Files recommends avoiding replanting the same species in the same site, to avoid spreading fusarium, a challenge to landscape design.
“When you think about stereotypical Galveston landscape, it’s hard to imagine a yard without palms,” Brown said. “The bigger picture is if it’s spreading and we can’t plant the same trees in that spot, then the landscape is eventually going to look very different.”
If fusarium is transmitted through the soil to a new tree planted in the same spot, it clogs up the way the water gets from the roots to the leaves, turning water into a jelly-like substance, basically dehydrating the leaves, Brown said.
Brown became convinced of the seriousness of the problem when he began seeing so many older, mature palms dying on the island, he said.
John Campbell, a Galveston attorney and palm grower on a patch of bayside West End land, does his part by growing palms to replace those that have to be removed and donating palms for landscaping in areas that need some greenery.
Most recently, he planted Mexican Fan Palms grown from $1 seedlings in pots at the entrance to the Stewart Beach parking lot.
Fusarium wilt has not become a major concern on Campbell’s growing site, but he has become aware in recent years of it and Texas Phoenix Palm Decline that attacks mainly Canary Island Date Palms. A large ring of about 120 of those, all healthy, form the outside circle of his palm growing area.
“I started these all from seed I collected from a palm over in Havre Lafitte,” Campbell said. “They started in bags, then I moved them to bigger pots, then here.”
Treatment for palm decline, spread by bugs called palm hoppers, is regular injections of an antibiotic that can cost as much as $200 per tree per year, Campbell said.
“As soon as they’re diagnosed, the city should take them down,” he said.
A number of Phoenix Date Palms grown on Campbell’s land were used to replace diseased palms taken down on 25th Street in recent years, he said. He has seen a few palm deaths on his property and said they could have been caused by either disease.
A tour of Campbell’s palm nursery reveals concentric circles of various palm varieties ranging from the majestic Canary Island Date Palms to Mexican Blue Palms to Sabal Texana, Pindo Palms and Phoenix Dactylifera, true date palms native to deserts that don’t produce fruit in our damp climate.
Campbell trims his palm trees about every two years and sterilizes his chainsaw blade between trees to avoid transmitting infectious organisms, he said.
The best advice is to remove dying and dead palms as soon as possible, he said.
