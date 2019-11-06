Hitchcock High School students Braden Alderman, right, Courtlyn LaFleur and their fellow marching band members receive well wishes from their classmates as they head to San Antonio to compete in the Texas University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Students from Crosby Middle School hold a banner during a send-off celebration for the band as they head to San Antonio to compete in the Texas University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019.
Cindy Vonderheide holds a sign along state Highway 6 in Hitchcock to wish the Hitchcock High School marching band good luck as it heads to San Antonio to compete in the Texas University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Hitchcock High School student Bethany Love applauds with her fellow band members after a pep talk before the band left for San Antonio to compete in the Texas University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
A sign aboard the Hitchcock High School marching band’s bus wishes them well Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. For all the Mighty Bulldogs Marching Band, and for director Kelly Brunson and assistant director Fred Otto, placing 15th in the Texas University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest will be a memory to cherish, at least until competitions begin again next year.
Hitchcock High School teacher Judith Menendez hugs members of the school’s marching band as they head to San Antonio to compete in the Texas University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019..
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/
The Daily News
The Pride of Bulldog Land, The Mighty Bulldog Marching Band of Hitchcock High School placed 15th in the state University Interscholastic League Marching Band Contest finals on Wednesday in San Antonio.
It was the band’s first trip to the state finals in the school’s history, band boosters said.
