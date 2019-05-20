GALVESTON
Some island beach parks could soon receive a little more money with a proposal to return dollars set in a reserve fund for beach building to the park funds.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees has traditionally shaved $2 off every beach user fee paid at R.A. Apffel, Stewart Beach and Dellanera RV parks to put in a reserve fund for beach building.
The park board maintains island beaches and promotes tourism.
But that fund only generates from $200,000 to $250,000 annually, a far cry from the millions of dollars it takes for one beach-building project, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“That money could do so much more in the park,” de Schaun said. “It’s insignificant in the amount of money that it generates compared to the amount of funding that’s needed for these large projects.”
Beach-building projects typically are expensive.
The 2015 project that built Babe’s Beach west of 61st Street cost about $23 million, most of which came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to project documents.
The project to expand that beach to 83rd Street, which is slated to begin this summer, is expected to cost $24.5 million, according to reports.
The park board committed $750,000 to the project, but the corps and Texas General Land Office, which oversees state beaches, are promising a combined $21.75 million.
The park board expects to pull $234,683 from the three contributing beach parks this fiscal year for the sand-building fund, but that money could be better spent on park-specific projects, de Schaun said.
This money could go toward financing debt for larger, capital projects in the beach parks, she said.
Beach user fees typically stay within the park in which they are generated. For example, fees generated at Apffel Park go toward improvements at Apffel Park.
“It’s not like it’s being transferred from another area,” park board Chairman Spencer Priest said. “That was all beach user fees and it’s going back to paying for the beach.”
If approved by board trustees, the money that’s now in the reserve fund will likely go toward paying off a $2.5 million loan the park board borrowed to finance its portion of the 2015 beach-building project.
If approved, the change could take effect as soon as the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The trustees are scheduled to vote Tuesday.
