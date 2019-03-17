When the sun finally comes back out and sunny spring arrives on Galveston Island, some dog owners might seek out a restaurant patio, where they can sit and eat with their loyal companion and enjoy the nice weather.
But while the sight of a dog on a patio isn’t uncommon in Galveston and other places around the county, it’s against the rules.
Texas health codes generally prohibit dogs from being in restaurants — even in outdoor areas with patios. The rule is enforced by inspectors from the Galveston County Health District, who can fine restaurants that allow dogs in eating areas.
But that rule might soon change. State and local leaders say they are looking at the possibility of changing rules that would make taking dogs out to eat legal in more places.
State Sen. Kelly Hancock, a Republican from Fort Worth, filed Senate Bill 476 in January. The bill would allow a food service establishment to permit a customer to be accompanied by a dog in an outdoor dining area.
The bill would do away with local rules in some cities that require restaurants to have permits and extra inspections in order to allow dogs on their premises, Hancock said.
Hancock modeled his state-wide bill after Austin regulations, which he called “relatively permissive.”
The bill passed out of the Senate’s Business and Commerce Committee last week, and is now able to be voted on by the entire Senate. It would still need to be passed by the House of Representatives and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott to become law.
“For many Texans, dogs are part of the family, and restaurants that want to welcome them in outside areas should be able to do that without having to worry about extra expenses and over-the-top government regulation,” said Hancock.
In Galveston, it’s not unusual to find dogs sitting on restaurant porches and patios. Some restaurants even have signs up explaining the rules for dogs, or put bowls of water out for dogs.
But county and city officials confirmed last week that, under current rules, dogs are not supposed to be in outdoor eating areas.
Those rules are why you can’t find dogs at some popular outdoor restaurants like The Spot on Seawall Boulevard. Owner Dennis Byrd said he stopped allowing dogs on the porch at The Spot after the health district notified restaurants it would put emphasis on enforcement a couple of years ago.
Telling people they can’t bring their dogs to the restaurant makes some customers unhappy, Byrd said.
“It’s a big disappointment,” Byrd said. “Dogs now are like children. Nowadays, dogs live in the house, they live in the bed, they travel with you. So it’s a disappointment to our guests and certainly negatively reflects on us.”
At the Sunflower Bakery & Café on 14th Street, staff members tell people who bring their dogs to the outdoor area they can tie them up to a fence on the outside of the patio, but technically not inside the dining area, owner Lisa Blair said.
Those rules have definitely driven some customers away, she said. The bakery changed its policy after the health district made it an enforcement policy, she said
“Some people are good with that, and some people are not,” Blair said. “The only reason we stopped was because the health department very specifically told us that we needed to stop.”
Even if Hancock’s bill doesn’t make it all the way through the legislature, local restaurants could be in line for a little extra leash on the local level.
Galveston District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said he intended to bring a local ordinance to the city council later this month that, like Hancock’s bill, would allow restaurants to decide whether dogs are allowed to be on their properties.
“I think being a tourist city and having so many more outdoor patios and things like that, I think it makes sense,” Brown said.
The city council’s next meeting is March 28.
