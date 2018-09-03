Labor Day weekend visitors to the Kemah Boardwalk said they were surprised by the relative lack of crowds.
But, while rains might have dampened the weekend, local tourism officials reported solid earnings for the summer season.
“Summer has been great,” said Shawna Reid, marketing and visitor’s center manager at Bay Area Houston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We haven’t tabulated the numbers yet, but it’s been steady. The boardwalk and local businesses and shops are doing well. There’s been a good crowd all summer.”
Labor Day typically is one of the last busy weekends of the summer tourism season in Galveston County. For communities such as Kemah and Galveston, which depend heavily on tourism revenues, it is an important weekend, officials said.
“We were anticipating a strong close to the summer with Labor Day weekend,” said Kelly de Schaun, executive director with Galveston’s Park Board. “Going into the weekend, the hotels were looking good. We’ll see how it looks on the other end.”
Galveston numbers through June show that summer hotel occupancy tax collections, which is a tax the city and state charge hotels, motels and short-term rentals, are 11 percent above where they were in 2017, according to park board data.
The summer story in Kemah has been much the same, business owners said.
“Summer has been great, compared to last year,” said Linda Kelledy, who runs the Simply Twisted Boutique in Kemah. “Looking at my numbers, I’m already where I was in November in 2017.”
Local businesses suffered in 2017 toward the end of the summer season because of Hurricane Harvey, Kelledy said. The holiday in 2017 fell days after Harvey stalled over the Texas coast, dropping more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of the county.
“I’ve been here five years and every year has been better, but last year,” Kelledy said.
While the summer season has been strong generally, forecasts of inclement weather earlier in the holiday weekend and rain on Monday thinned anticipated crowds over Labor Day, visitors said.
“Honestly, I thought there would be more people here,” said Gustavo Merino, of Houston, who visited Kemah for the first time with his family Saturday. “I’ve lived in the area four years, but hadn’t been here, so we thought we’d come.”
Melissa Bailey, of Missouri City, thought she would run into bad traffic and other issues visiting Kemah over the weekend, but didn’t find it too difficult, she said.
Many school districts in Texas began their years earlier than usual and park board officials anticipate that might drive down August numbers, de Schaun said.
While bad weather might have kept some people away from the island over Labor Day, there’s still a good chance hotels are full, de Schaun said.
In 2016, Galveston hotels logged close to 95 percent occupancy for Saturday and Sunday night during Labor Day weekend.
“Last night the seawall was packed,” she said. “There wasn’t a parking space. It will be interesting to see the numbers. There were a lot of bookings and generally people who make reservations keep them. We’ll see what it looks like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.