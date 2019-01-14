GALVESTON
A 56-year-old man died Sunday evening after being hit by a truck on Broadway in Galveston, police said.
Hours after the crash, police arrested another man and accused him of hitting the victim and fleeing the scene.
Kenneth Borroum, 56, of Galveston was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Borroum was trying to cross Broadway near 56th Street when he was struck by a white truck, police said.
Borroum was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch emergency room, but did not survive, police said.
There are no crosswalks in the immediate area where Borroum was struck.
The truck that hit Borroum fled the scene, but witnesses provided police with a partial license plate. On Monday morning, police identified a suspect in the case, the department said in a press release.
That man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated, but had not been charged by late Monday in connection with Borroum’s death, police said.
Police said they anticipated charges would be filed soon in Borroum’s death.
The man was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday evening.
