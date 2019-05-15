GALVESTON
A $35 million project to repave and raise FM 3005 by more than a foot might have residents asking questions about temporary problems, but the long-term benefits should be good for the West End, residents said.
The project should begin by the end of the month and will raise FM 3005, also known as Termini-San Luis Pass Road, from 6 feet to 7 ½ feet, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Perez said.
As the major thoroughfare from the West End to the rest of the island, the department did consider yearly traffic volumes when designing the project’s traffic control plan, Perez said.
The road serves as the main route to West End beaches to the 7.2 million tourists who visit Galveston annually.
During the two-and-a-half-year construction, residents should expect to have access to their homes and businesses at all times, Perez said.
“We may have short closures to repave their driveways, but that should be completed within an hour,” Perez said. “In those cases, the contractor would provide advanced notice.”
From Jamaica Beach to the seawall, where the road has two lanes traveling in each direction, crews will close it down to one lane when they’re replacing storm sewers, he said.
The state also will implement one alternate lane closure during construction and some of the road raising, but crews will always maintain two directions of traffic, Perez said.
The project won’t require any flaggers, he said.
The project might affect residents, but FM 3005 could use the drainage improvements, Sea Isle resident Susan Graham said.
“Everybody thinks it’s a great idea,” Graham said.
The project could be an inconvenience, but the results and changes to FM 3005 will be worth it, said Claire Reiswerg, an owner of Sand ‘N Sea Properties, which manages numerous vacation rental houses on the West End.
“The end result will be what counts,” Reiswerg said. “There’s never a time when it’s convenient to do roadwork.”
The project will be completed in three phases moving east to west, Perez said.
First, crews will improve drainage and signals for about eight months. The project will replace most of the culverts and bring some roadside ditches back to original grade. Some culverts will be upgraded to increase water flow.
Second, crews will raise the asphalt, a phase lasting 18 months. In the last phase, the crews will add the seal coat, overlay, signs and striping, which will last another four months.
The project should have no effect on private property and will not add any new lanes, Perez said.
“It is always our goal to work with the contractor to both minimize impacts on the traveling public during construction and to complete the project as soon as possible,” Perez said.
FM 3005 does need some drainage work, but not a full foot and a half raise, said Jerry Mohn, president of the West Galveston Island Property Owner’s Association.
“That’s pretty significant,” Mohn said. “I don’t think it’s got any drainage problems.”
He wants more communication on what the elevated road will look like when completed, he said.
Crews are only raising the pavement section of the road, but will modify the side slopes to accommodate the new elevation, Perez said.
The project is meant to keep the highway, which isn’t protected by the seawall, safe to drive during storms, Perez said.
The state department also has made preparations to suspend construction and open all lanes in the event of a needed hurricane evacuation, he said.
