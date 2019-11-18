The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County was awarded an $18,000 yearlong grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to provide legal services that protect families of domestic violence.
With the grant, the center also will be able to continue its existing legal services to include divorce and child custody assistance, as well as legal services to victims of family violence and sexual assault including protective orders and general legal information in civil matters.
