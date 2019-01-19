A shortage of teachers in certain subject areas has gotten so bad for Hitchcock public schools in recent months that administrators went to the district’s board of trustees for help.
“How can we recruit and keep teachers?” administrators asked.
The district, for instance, has been searching for a Spanish teacher since last school year, and filling spots in specialized subject areas is increasingly a problem, said Sharanda Harrison, human resources administrator.
Those open positions mean the district sometimes has to cut classes because it doesn’t have teachers to put in the classrooms, Harrison said.
“But this is a problem across the board,” Harrison said. “It’s not just in Hitchcock — it’s Santa Fe, Dickinson, Houston.”
NATIONAL PROBLEM
Nationally, more teachers are quitting in recent years than ever before. Teachers quit at a rate of 83 per 10,000 a month through the first 10 months of 2018, the highest rate since the U.S. Department of Labor began keeping the records in 2001, according to reports.
Teachers are leaving for myriad reasons — from moving to a job at another school district, to quitting to stay home with children, to leaving the profession altogether, said Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for Friendswood Independent School District.
But, whatever their individual reason, the story locally is much the same, education experts agreed.
“I wish I could tell you hiring and retaining teachers is easy, but unfortunately, with the recent attacks on public education and the deprived school finance system, education is not a booming profession right now for most districts, if not states,” Owen said.
Between school years, Friendswood lost 35 teachers, for instance, Owen said. Ten of those retired and 25 resigned for different reasons.
The state turnover rate for teachers during the 2017-2018 school year was about 16.6 percent, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The rate in most states averages between 16 percent and 19 percent, according to an October report by the District of Columbia Board of Education.
But at least one Galveston County school district is averaging bigger numbers than that.
Dickinson Independent School District lost about 21 percent of its teachers after the 2017-2018 school year, spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
And while Santa Fe approaches the state average, the turnover rate has been increasing in recent years, officials said.
The district in 2017 averaged a 13.5 percent turnover rate, but that had increased to about 16.6 percent in December 2018, spokeswoman Patti Hanssard said.
CAUSES
Small and rural school districts especially have trouble recruiting and retaining teachers, said DeEtta Culbertson, spokeswoman for the Texas Education Agency.
A small district like Hitchcock just can’t offer as much as larger districts and areas can, Harrison said.
“Alvin offers amazing insurance that’s low-cost to the employee — we can’t offer that,” Harrison said. “And our district has five campuses; I think some look at that and think there’s not opportunity for growth.”
As a result of some of the inherent disadvantages, smaller districts tend to hire younger teachers and offer a variety of training that some larger districts won’t offer, Harrison said.
“But once they get that experience and enhanced skillset, then they leave and go somewhere where they can make more money,” Harrison said.
The other end of the spectrum is Clear Creek ISD, where the turnover rate has been about 12 percent for five years in a row, said Robert Branch, director of human resources, professional staffing and employee retention.
SOLUTIONS
There’s a reason Clear Creek has been comparatively successful in keeping its teachers, Branch said.
“One thing we believe is we must talk to teachers and find out what keeps them in the district,” Branch said.
The majority of teachers have said ongoing learning, mentorship and administrative support are the biggest keys in whether they stay or leave, Branch said.
And other local school districts are stepping up recruiting efforts.
Hitchcock and Santa Fe administrators, for instance, are attending job fairs and spending more time training teachers in all aspects of education, officials said.
In Dickinson, several first-year teachers said they were happy and plan to stick around.
“My mom is a first-grade teacher and it’s in my blood,” said Madeline Fuller, a first-year teacher at Kranz Junior High School.
Some teachers might leave the profession because colleges aren’t adequately preparing them for what it’s actually like to be a teacher, Fuller said.
But while some aspects of the job aren’t exactly what she expected, she loves it, Fuller said.
