The Galveston College Foundation Board of Directors announced Monday the creation of the Helen K. and Phillip A. Lohec Endowed Scholarship at Galveston College.

Established by Mark T. and Pamela Lohec Stasney and family, the new scholarship is available to full- and part-time students at Galveston College pursuing associate degrees or technical certificates and can be applied to tuition, fees, books or course supplies. The first recipient will be announced in the spring of 2022.

