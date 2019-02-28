The Texas City fire department responded to a fire on the 1200 block of 11th Street in Texas City.
The fire was contained to the garage and no one was injured. However, the family dog,{span} Krit, was missing after running from the fire. {/span}
Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com
