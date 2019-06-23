Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.