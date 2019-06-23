GALVESTON
A building the Galveston Park Board of Trustees uses for storage is slated for demolition and replacement, a decision that comes after several attempts to salvage the aging structure.
Last month, trustees agreed to spend $58,000 to demolish the building, 2507 Postoffice St. with plans to replace it with a new one.
The park board, which manages beaches and promotes island tourism, uses the 9,900-square-foot facility and 12,860-square-foot exterior fenced lot next to the building to store lifeguard towers, vehicles, items for events and other equipment.
Once the contractor obtains the necessary city permits, it’s expected that work will take about a month to complete, park board Projects Manager Sheryl Rozier said.
“We will only be demolishing the building to the slab,” Rozier said. “Any further construction on the site will need to be approved by the board of trustees.”
Known as the Mardi Gras warehouse, the building was constructed in about 1958, according to the park board.
Between 2014 and 2018, the park board spent about $60,000 on repairing the facility, according to financial records.
Crews have made some repairs to the exterior bricks, but after a more thorough inspection after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, park board administrators decided the building needed more repairs because of water and termite damage, they said.
The park board spent $13,570 to stabilize the room last summer, and staff noted the building would need more repairs, but the board of trustees voted to demolish the structure in September.
It’s too early to tell what the new facility will look like but trustees have previously expressed interest in a façade that fits in with the character of other area buildings, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“It is simply storage,” Fortin said. “No frills.”
The park board is working now on designing the new building, she said.
A September estimate projected more than $300,000 to demolish the current building, construct a new facility and complete a façade, according to park board financial records.
But the cost of constructing the new facility is still undetermined as design work continues, Fortin said.
The park board hopes to have the new building completed by spring of 2020, Fortin said.
Right now, the equipment normally stored in the Postoffice building is being used for the summer season, but come fall, most equipment will be temporarily stored at the park board maintenance facility, 2902 Church St., Fortin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.