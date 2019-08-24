GALVESTON
It isn’t illegal to be homeless in Galveston.
It isn’t illegal to sleep in public places.
But after a much publicized Aug. 3 arrest of a man who was sleeping behind a public building, Galveston finds itself thrust into a national debate about whether its laws unfairly harm homeless people.
Donald Neely, 43, was arrested after two mounted police officers found him sleeping on a low wall behind the Galveston Park Board of Trustees building at 601 23rd St. Neely was handcuffed and attached to a line and walked between the horses to a staging area about four blocks from where the arrest happened
Photographs of Neely’s arrest drew worldwide attention and accusations of racism against the officers, and an apology for the officers’ poor judgment from Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale III.
The arrest and reaction to it have prompted discussions about racial relations and treatment of mental illness, and also about how Galveston treats people who are homeless.
That discussion comes at a time when other cities are grappling with how their laws affect homeless people.
In July, the city of Austin changed an ordinance that prohibited “sitting or lying down on public sidewalk or sleeping outdoors.” The law had been the origin of 18,000 citations over two years.
The Austin City Council amended the ordinance after homelessness advocates raised concerns that the law, and the fines and warrants that go with it, did more harm to the people than was reasonable. The ordinance was amended to allow loitering if a person was not a threat to someone else’s health or safety or was not impeding the “reasonable use” of a public area.
Elsewhere, the city of Boise, Idaho, is appealing a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling that criminalizing public sleeping is unconstitutional, if a city doesn’t provide adequate shelter space. That case could end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.
The objections to laws against sleeping in public is that they violate rights and do little to actually stop homelessness, said Brandy Ryan, a staff attorney with the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty.
“Sometimes, the enforcement can be a constitutional issue,” Ryan said. “If you remove someone from sleeping in a place when there’s no alternative, when there’s nowhere for them to go, no shelter space, no anything, then it’s cruel and unusual punishment.”
GALVESTON LAWS
Galveston doesn’t have a law that explicitly bans sleeping in public places, although it does have ordinances similar to that.
One law prohibits people from standing or sitting on a city sidewalk in a way that impedes pedestrian passage. The same law also makes it unlawful for a person to sit or lie on a sidewalk with a blanket or other bedding material.
Another law prohibits tent camping on Galveston beaches. City officials have said that law is meant to discourage people from attempting to live on the beach.
Those laws bear the same hallmarks of the laws in Austin and Boise, Ryan said.
“Things like that, the way we see them enforced is disproportionately against people experiencing homelessness,” Ryan said. “If it’s clearly a tourist family that’s taking a break on the sidewalk, no one is going to do anything. It’s people who are habitually there that are going to get the enforcement.”
Neely wasn’t charged under either of those ordinances, and it doesn’t appear he could have been. When the officers found him on a Saturday afternoon, he was lying on a wall in the rear of the Park Board building, away from the any sidewalk or pedestrian traffic.
Neely was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, after having previously been warned to stay off the property.
Under state law, a person commits trespassing if he enters or remains on a property after being told entry was forbidden. For a trespassing charge to be filed in Galveston, a property owner or operator must call the police department with a complaint about a “present trespasser.”
NEELY’S HISTORY
Galveston officials have pointed at one document as the reason behind Neely’s arrest.
In July, Galveston Police Department Lt. Pedro Alcocer sent an email order to police officers, telling them how to treat reports of trespassing at the park board property.
“If you are dispatched to this location regarding Donnie or any other transient arrest should be made,” Alcocer wrote.
In a statement to The Daily News, a city spokeswoman said the Park Board of Trustees asked for the trespass warning because Neely was frequently sleeping at the park board building, and was “causing concern to the employees for their personal safety.”
Other documents provided by the city reveal Neely had been accused not just of sleeping outside the building, but also of damaging a bathroom inside the U.S. Post Office that shares the building with the park board. The post office has leased the space from the park board since 2017.
On May 22, 2018, Neely was arrested and accused of damaging a bathroom stall at the post office by “slamming the door repeatedly,” according to court records.
Neely initially was charged with felony criminal mischief. He later agreed to a reduced charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief. Since that arrest, Neely has been arrested six times for trespassing at the same building, according to court records.
It’s not clear why a blanket order was only issued in July. It didn’t specifically note the previous instance of property damage.
Homelessness experts said that if Neely was repeatedly warned to stay off the property, it would be hard to argue he was treated unfairly by the law.
The standing July order to arrest “any transient” at the park board building was a different matter, however, they said.
“I don’t know how that’s legal,” said Eric Samuels, the president and CEO of the Texas Homeless Network.
In a response sent to the Daily News on Saturday evening, the city said police is no longer under orders to arrest any transient at 601 Tremont St.
The city did not directly respond to a question about whether the order followed the department’s policies on criminal trespassing.
“Our policy is to follow the penal code,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. “If a person has been issued a verbal or written warning, as required by law, and is found in violation of the criminal trespass law, then an arrest can be made.”
PUBLIC BUILDING POLICIES
The managers of other public buildings in downtown Galveston said they don’t, as a practice, have rules banning homeless people from their property.
John Augelli, the executive director of the Rosenberg Library, said people aren’t allowed to sleep inside the library or bring large amounts of personal belongings inside. People who try to bathe using the library facilities are asked to leave, as are people who appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“This is a place where people come and sit down and spend hours and it has nothing to do with whether they have a home or they don’t,” Augelli said.
The library might ask people who are attempting to sleep at the library to leave for the day, but it hasn’t requested any standing orders against people who try to do that repeatedly, Augelli said.
At the Galveston County courthouse, on 21st Street, there’s no prohibition on people sleeping the grounds. But the county earlier this year did remove benches from the court yard.
A county spokesman said the benches, and people staying there, were causing sanitary issues.
“We do have a number of people that do sleep there in front of the building, and it’s at least a couple times a week that our facility crews have to go and clean the front of the building,” Zach Davidson said. “The feces and urination in that area had gotten to the point where it was a public health risk, which was the main reason they were removed.”
BIGGER ISSUES
Chronic homelessness is a much larger issue than municipal laws dictating where people can and can’t be, said Ted Hanley, executive director of the Jesse Tree, a Galveston-based nonprofit that works with underserved and at-risk communities.
“To me, it doesn’t really speak to the entire story,” Hanley said. “To me, it’s really one more sad example of the lack of funding for an entire population of people with chronic mental, emotional, psychological and substance abuse issues. I have watched for 40 years of my life as these resources have been cut, been watered down and been done away with.”
In the past, the Jesse Tree had operated the Apple A Day Café, a small downtown center that gave homeless people a place to stay during the day without fear of being run off or arrested, Hanley said.
The café also gave Jesse Tree case workers the opportunity to meet with people and potentially connect them with services, including mental health counseling.
“You can’t storm into a person’s life,” Hanley said. “You can’t pull up at the curb and say ‘Hey, hop in, we’re going to take you away and fix you,’” he said.
That program ended after Hurricane Ike’s floods destroyed the Jesse Tree’s headquarters in 2008. It never returned.
