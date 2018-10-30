GALVESTON
Drivers should be aware of several road closures this weekend as the annual Lone Star Rally, which attracts tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, returns to the island.
Starting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., drivers should expect closures on Seawall Boulevard between 19th and 25th streets. Westbound traffic will be diverted north along 19th Street to Avenue O, west to 25th Street and south to the seawall, according to the city.
Downtown, 20th through 24th streets between Mechanic Street and Harborside Drive already are closed to allow for event setup. The Strand from 18th to 25th streets is open to bike traffic only.
The Galveston trolley will offer an event-specific route from Thursday to Saturday to transport attendees between the seawall and downtown. The trolley will run along 25th Street between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Pickup and drop-off points will be at 25th Street and The Strand and at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
The bus costs $1 per rider and runs every 30 to 40 minutes.
Riders of normal trolley routes should expect some delays, a city spokesperson said.
The Lone Star Rally event will run from Thursday to Sunday.
