The Galveston Historical Foundation is asking people to go to its Preservation Research Center to scan historical documents of the island and upload them to the center’s archives. This event, called GalveSCAN, will be held throughout the summer.
“Individuals are asked to share their Galveston family photographs that may include people, historic residential and commercial buildings on the island, individual property histories, non-copyrighted historic photographs, postcards, maps, and other historic resources pertaining to Galveston,” the foundation announced on its website.
This is the first time the foundation has organized the event since 2011, when it was held to rebuild the foundation’s archives after Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008. Many of the foundation’s documents and resources were stored on the first floor of its building, which flooded in the storm surge, Historian Jami Durham said. As much as 90 percent of the foundation’s archives was lost.
“A lot of what was donated in 2011 were books so that we could rebuild our resources,” Durham said. This time, the event is centered on documenting the history of residential life in Galveston.
“The most common documents are photographs, but we have also been brought things like menus from old cafes and maps,” Durham said. “We’ve shifted to a Galveston history project where we try to focus on the lives of those who have lived on the island.”
The center is in the 1940 Sears Building, 2228 Broadway in Galveston. Residents can make appointments to scan and copy their documents free of charge. To make an appointment, call Durham at 409-765-3453.
