Katrina Ross, left, animal health manager for the Galveston Island Humane Society, holds Stella Louise as Samantha Shipp, a veterinary technician, gives the dog a shot before she is spayed at Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Janice Wagner, with the Galveston Island Humane Society, rubs Daisy, a puppy from the shelter as she rouses her from anesthesia she underwent for spay surgery Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe.
Samantha Shipp, left, a veterinary technician, and Katrina Ross, with the Galveston Island Humane Society, prepare Rosie, a puppy from the island shelter, for spay surgery Friday, May 13, 2022, at Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe.
Janice Wagner, with the Galveston Island Humane Society, rubs Sophia and Daisy as she helps wake up the dogs from the anesthesia after they were spayed Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe.
Katrina Ross, left, animal health manager for the Galveston Island Humane Society, holds Stella Louise as Samantha Shipp, a veterinary technician, gives the dog a shot before she is spayed at Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Janice Wagner, with the Galveston Island Humane Society, rubs Daisy, a puppy from the shelter as she rouses her from anesthesia she underwent for spay surgery Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe.
Samantha Shipp, left, a veterinary technician, and Katrina Ross, with the Galveston Island Humane Society, prepare Rosie, a puppy from the island shelter, for spay surgery Friday, May 13, 2022, at Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe.
Janice Wagner, with the Galveston Island Humane Society, rubs Sophia and Daisy as she helps wake up the dogs from the anesthesia after they were spayed Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe.
A local organization is determined to decrease the number of unowned and unwanted animals roaming the streets by getting the word out about its free spay and neuter services.
Fix Ur Pet Galveston County, a program conducted by the S.A.V.E. Rescue Coalition in Santa Fe, has a mission to provide free spaying and neutering services for pets of low-income households throughout the county, as well as providing the services for stray and unwanted dogs and cats.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Jay relocated to the Houston–Galveston area to join The Daily News as a reporter in April 2022. Previous contributions include the San Angelo Standard-Times, San Antonio Current, and The Mesquite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.