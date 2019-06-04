GALVESTON
City Marshal Michael Gray will leave the city in less than two weeks.
Gray, who has been with the city since March of 2001, will leave to work with the Denver Police Department, he said.
Gray was a Galveston Police Department lieutenant until 2014 and he transitioned to city hall in 2015, when he worked as the downtown business liaison and director of parking control, among other roles, he said.
Gray was appointed to the city marshal position in 2017 when the city revived the role and streamlined the code enforcement process.
“We have a great staff,” Gray said. “It was a challenge when we were rebuilding the department but made all the more easier by having such great people work for the city.”
The city in the next few days will appoint an acting city marshal until the new marshal has been selected, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“We expect that process to be completed within 30 days,” Barnett said.
Gray’s salary was $90,202.68, according to city salary reports.
Gray’s last day at Galveston will be June 14, he said.
