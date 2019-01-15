GALVESTON
A long-anticipated $190,000 project installing decorative street lights in the East End began this month, marking one of the last projects to emerge from a fund set aside for District 3 neighborhood improvements.
Crews began installing the lights Jan. 10 along Church Street from 10th to 19th streets, the traditional bounds of the East End, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Lights also will be installed along Sealy Avenue when work on Church Street is finished, scheduled for Jan. 24, Barnett said. The Sealy Avenue project will likely take another two weeks, she said.
The Galveston City Council approved the project in 2017, she said.
East End residents have long awaited these street lights, which will bring enhanced security and opportunity for a more walkable neighborhood, East End Historical District Association President Jeff Patterson said.
“There’s some issues in some places with the sidewalks where they’re uneven and broken,” Patterson said. “The other one is overall security.”
In contrast to other lights around the city, these will be black, decorative light posts meant to complement the historic nature of the East End, Patterson said.
The lights’ installation comes as the city works to wrap up the last projects allocated through a District 3 neighborhood improvement fund, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
Collins represents the downtown and East End.
“This has been a long time coming,” Collins said. “This project has been five years in development.”
These neighborhood funds were set up for each district in 2013, but haven’t seen new allocations recently.
Some accounts still have some money left, but the District 3 account is now empty, Barnett said.
In December, the city approved another $73,429 to install decorative street lights along East Beach Drive, according to city records.
“That I think will be the last of it,” Collins said. “I couldn’t even quite tell you what the complete hold up was on the street lights in the East End.”
The neighborhood program might not have funds left for these kinds of improvements, but there’s still more lighting work to do, said Elizabeth Beeton, a former District 3 city councilwoman.
“There will be other streets to be done in the future,” Beeton said. “This will not complete the district.”
The East End lights come as the city embarks upon a comprehensive effort to create a master plan for lighting up the city.
In November, the Galveston City Council discussed a master plan to create a uniform system of street lighting aimed at reducing monthly costs and setting standard districts for decorative lights.
The proposed plan includes standardizing the distance between street lights to reduce overlapped areas and switching to energy-efficient LED lights from conventional bulbs.
During the East End project, parking along Church Street between 10th and 19th streets is only permitted on the weekends, Barnett said.
