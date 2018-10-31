GALVESTON
A proposed new agreement between the city and Park Board of Trustees would be either a move toward greater transparency and accountability or a hostile takeover, depending on who you ask.
City officials recently sent a draft of a proposed interlocal agreement between the two groups that would, in the words of one city official, clarify their relationship.
The agreement is the byproduct of city-led review of properties managed by the Park Board of Trustees, which oversees island tourism initiatives. The review began in August 2017.
The agreement has not been released publicly because it is a draft. Multiple officials acknowledged its existence on Wednesday.
Those same officials described the scope of the agreement in starkly different terms.
The agreement would create a single document to formalize the relationship between the park board and city, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“I think it’s a huge step toward accountability and transparency,” Maxwell said.
But Park Board of Trustees Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said the agreement approached an attempt to take over management of the park board.
“It’s an interlocal that fundamentally changes the relationship between the city and the park board and introduces requirements and oversight not previously discussed,” she said.
Many of the current agreements between the two entities are in separate documents. City officials said the new agreement would consolidate those agreements, and in some cases set new controls and performance standards for the park board to follow.
The existing agreements between the city and the park board specify things about maintenance of amenities along Seawall Boulevard, collections of hotel taxes and emergency preparedness duties.
The draft agreement proposes, among other things, that the city council approve park board spending decisions of more than $10,000, a requirement city departments already comply with, Maxwell said.
The park board, which was created by state legislation and is governed by a city-council appointed board, is funded primarily by hotel occupancy taxes and revenue from parking at the city’s beach parks.
Elected officials do not have direct oversight of that spending, although the council appoints trustees to the park board.
The agreement would open up the park board’s books and give the council some oversight of board’s spending decisions at the beach parks, Maxwell said.
“These are taxpayer-owned assets, and regardless of whether the city manages them or the park board manages them or some third party manages them, the citizens own these things, and they have the right to make sure that they have good agreements in place to make sure that these things are maintained to the highest level,” Maxwell said.
But de Schaun questioned whether the city’s proposal runs afoul of the legislation that created the park board in 1962 for the purpose of directing tourism efforts on the island.
The park board and the city don’t have a “common vision” of the future of their relationship, she said.
The asset review and the discussion has at times inspired criticism and distrust between management of the park board and has at times led Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough to deny in public forums that he has a plan to “take over” the park board and its duties.
Yarbrough has said he believes the city and park board should combine assets, such as human resources or vehicle maintenance department, instead of having separate staffs doing similar kinds of work.
The draft agreement has not been shared widely between elected and city officials, though it has been seen by Yarbrough, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown and Park Board of Trustees Chairman Spencer Priest.
Brown on Wednesday said he expected the two sets of managers to work out as many of the details of the agreement as they could, before bringing it to the city council.
He expected the terms of the agreement will change “quite a lot,” before it reaches the council level, but said there might be issues the two sides cannot resolve without the direction of the council.
“When you have two perspectives, you are probably going to have different viewpoints,” Brown said.
Priest, however, said council and trustees should meet earlier in the process of the agreement to clarify what the intentions of the plan are and direct the staffs on how to move forward.
“A lot of this, we don’t know how much city council is aware of,” Priest said.
Priest said he saw the agreement as an attempt to put limits on what the park board will be allowed to manage and operate.
Yarbrough did not return a phone call on Wednesday afternoon.
The agreement is not expected to be in front of park board trustees or the city council for months, perhaps not until the beginning of next year, officials said.
City and park board management have not met to discuss the interlocal agreement, Maxwell said.
The park board is next scheduled to meet on Nov. 13, and the park board and city council plan to have a joint meeting on Nov. 15. Priest said he hoped the interlocal would be posted as an agenda item for discussion at the latter meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.