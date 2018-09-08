Onlookers, many of them drenched in sweat themselves, watched Saturday as firefighters and several residents ascended stairs at the League City Volunteer Fire Department training field.
They would do so 28 times.
“It is a great honor to be able to do this in memory of the 343 firefighters who died during 9-11,” Fire Marshal Tommy Cones said.
The journey is meant to recreate the 110 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center towers that firefighters climbed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 17 years ago, Cones said.
League City has hosted the memorial since the attacks themselves, Cones said.
Of the almost 3,000 people killed during the attacks, 343 were New York City firefighters. Some of them had reached the upper floors to help people when the building collapsed, Cones said.
Firefighters came to League City Saturday from Deer Park, Houston, San Leon, Alvin, Friendswood, Fort Bend and Nassau Bay, among others, Cones said.
“It must have been terrifying, watching people coming down as they were going up,” Cones said of the New York firefighters. “They knew they might not come back down.”
