FRIENDSWOOD
A controversial shopping center development at 2811 Dixie Farm Road in Friendswood might not happen after all, officials with the Harris County Flood Control District said.
The flood control district is negotiating with property owners to acquire the 50 acres of land to include it in a study as a possible stormwater detention site for Clear Creek, said Matt Zeve, deputy executive director of the district.
Nearby residents began objecting to the development in June after trucks dumped tons of dirt at the site. They were worried the piles of dirt might worsen flooding in an area that had been inundated during Hurricane Harvey less than a year before.
The worrisome dirt should never have been piled at the site in the first place, Zeve said.
“This was a mistake, and we have owned up to it and are committed to fixing the problem,” he said. “It just hasn’t been as simple, fast or straightforward as we would like, or concerned citizens would like. But we are not giving up.”
The dirt is from the excavation of the Mud Gully detention pond, a Harris County Flood Control District project.
A contractor working on that project had taken the dirt to the Dixie Farm Road property after flood control district officials had approved a request to do so, Zeve said. District officials approved the request because the contractor had attached 1999 flood insurance rate maps instead of 2007 maps when he filled out the paperwork, however, Zeve said.
The site shouldn’t have been approved because it fell in a 100-year floodplain, Zeve said.
“The staff made an honest mistake, and didn’t catch the discrepancy,” Zeve said. “It was human error, but we approved the use.”
Contrary to some residents’ concern, tests show the dirt was never toxic, Zeve said.
But work on the proposed 60,000-square-foot Parkwood Plaza, a retail development anchored by a restaurant, stalled in June when Friendswood officials told the property owner they had voided his construction permit.
Since then, the city hasn’t had a role in the conversations between the property owner and the Harris County Flood Control District, Jeff Newpher, spokesman for the city, said Wednesday.
City staff members took a second look at the permit paperwork, found a discrepancy and voided the permit in June, Newpher said.
But, even without that discrepancy, the developer would need other approval from both the city and the Harris County Flood Control District to begin building, Newpher said.
John Carlew, an official with the development company, did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Wednesday. Property owner Robert Wood could not be reached for comment.
Harris County Flood Control District officials have been negotiating with Wood to purchase the property since June, when the project came to a halt, Zeve said.
But negotiations stopped and started over potential litigation and other issues, Zeve said.
Once the district reaches an agreement to purchase the property, its staff will remove the fill dirt and work with other local entities to determine what to do with the land, Zeve said.
