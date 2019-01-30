Gregory McGowen, a rehabilitation manager at the University of Texas Medical Branch, used to drive about 30 minutes to work each day from his home in League City. But now, that commute is considerably shorter, he said.
The expansion, building and acquisition of health care facilities in recent years in northern Galveston County and the area around League City has become the norm, quickly changing the face of the region and leading some to call it a medical corridor.
MD Anderson, for instance, became the latest entry into the market when officials celebrated the opening of a $112 million facility in November in League City.
“The general story is this — if you take a compass, and put the needle around UTMB’s campus and draw a 6-mile circle around it, there are 16 hospitals,” said Steve Paterson, the president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The growth of the medical industry in the region coincides with the explosion of population in and around League City, medical experts said.
League City officials anticipate that Galveston County’s biggest city will continue to grow over the next several years. The city’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. But, only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show the population could rise above 200,000, officials said.
The growth is part of a larger trend in the area emanating from Houston, which is the nation’s fourth-largest city and its population is expected to top 10 million by 2040, according to a recent report.
“It’s interesting, looking at the growth in southeast and south Houston, that growth has been where you’ve seen our expansion areas,” said Katrina Lambrecht, vice president of health system operations and regional hospitals for the medical branch. “There’s also the growth along state Highway 288. We want to bring more health care closer to home.”
Dan Newman, the CEO and senior vice president at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, agreed — consumers more and more want health care closer to home, he said.
“Where people in the past might have been willing to drive for inpatient care, now they want to be close to home,” Newman said. “Which is why we have the hospital here, but also want to be in Friendswood and League City.”
The majority of the more than 700,000 visitors to the facility are traveling from the 24 closest zip codes, Newman said.
McGowen has found a similar trend for patients going to rehab, he said. About 90 percent of his clients are from the area, he said.
It’s still too early to know all of the effects of the medical boom in the area, Paterson said.
But, already, medical visitors are changing the way other businesses conduct themselves. Area hotels, for instance, are now working with the hospitals to court visitors going for treatment, said Kalpesh Patel, a member of League City’s hotel occupancy tax advisory board and owner of several hotels.
“Surgery is bringing a lot of people into the neighborhood,” Patel said. “We’ve seen patients come here from as far away as Europe and Australia.”
Hotel officials haven’t yet tracked what those visitors are bringing in revenues, but some weeks they fill up the hotels, Patel said.
Patel is in talks with League City officials about the possibility of expanding trails near the hospital so that visitors without transportation could walk back-and-forth between the hotel and the clinics, he said.
“If that were to happen, it would help us a lot,” Patel said.
And the growth of the medical industry also is keeping workers who previously drove either to Houston or Galveston closer to home, McGowen said.
The medical branch, for instance, has about 1,576 employees living in League City and about 556 working at facilities in town, according to human resources data.
That number of employees working in the area could soon increase. The medical branch plans to hire about 300 employees to work at its new facility in Webster, which previously housed Bay Area Regional Medical Center.
The medical branch is the largest employer in Galveston County, with about 13,200 employees. It has an annual operating budget of about $2 billion.
The nine-story, $160 million Bay Area Regional Medical Center originally opened in 2014, amid a boom of other hospital openings in the Clear Lake area, with aims of being a full-service hospital for people living outside of Houston. When the hospital abruptly shuttered in May, some questioned what that meant for the medical industry at large in the region.
But that hospital’s closure says much more about the trend toward health systems instead of smaller outfits, Newman said.
“Getting paid for your services is important,” Newman said. “A system has leverage with insurers to do that that you don’t get with a standalone.”
The League City area market could eventually reach a saturation point, but as long as the population continues its rapid increase, that moment isn’t in the near future, Newman said.
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center — which is owned by HCA Healthcare, one of the largest health care providers in the United States — has several capital improvement projects planned for 2019, for example.
Those include new delivery suites, major construction at the emergency room entrance, two new operating rooms, and the possibility of future bed expansion, among other improvements, said Todd Caliva, CEO of the center and the incoming chairman of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership board.
Memorial Hermann also has additional acreage in Pinnacle Park and plans to keep expanding, Paterson said. The nonprofit Memorial Hermann Health System also opened its largest care center in League City in 2018.
“There’s a lot going on,” Paterson said.
