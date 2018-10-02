A former Texas City police officer on Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years probation for stealing about $2,400 in Christmas present money from a man who had been stricken by a heart attack.
Linnard Ray Crouch, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, while another count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resulting from a separate incident, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Crouch was charged with theft in July 2017, shortly after the relatives of James Mabe, who died of a heart attack in December 2016, filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming Crouch had stolen the Christmas present money.
James Mabe was visiting his son and wife Dec. 19, 2016, at an office in Texas City when Linda Mabe gave him $2,400 to buy Christmas presents, according to the lawsuit.
Shortly after leaving the office, James Mabe suffered what was suspected to be a cardiac episode, and his car came to a stop in the road, an attorney said.
An attorney representing the Mabe family told The Daily News in an earlier interview that they weren't sure whether Mabe was dead or not when Crouch took the money.
Later, at the emergency room, Crouch gave Linda Mabe a bag with only a few hundred dollars, the lawsuit asserts.
The family in July settled with Texas City and Crouch for an undisclosed amount.
Crouch resigned from the police department Jan. 30, 2017, officials said.
After that charge, Crouch was accused of slamming his car into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle after getting upset during a dinner and telling her he was going to die, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Crouch was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after that incident, but the charge was dismissed Tuesday as part of a plea agreement.
Crouch told police the collision was an accident, according to the affidavit.
