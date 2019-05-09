GALVESTON
Plans by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers no longer call for miles of levees built along highways in Galveston and on Bolivar Peninsula as part of a proposal to protect the region from storm surges caused by hurricanes.
Instead, a new recommendation for regional flood protection will include a plan to build and expand dunes along the beaches in those places, corps officials said Tuesday.
“We have dropped the levees on Bolivar and Galveston,” said Kelly Burks-Copes, the project manager for the Army Corps project.
The announcement is a significant change from the proposal first outlined in the tentatively selected plan the corps released in November 2018. While officials had stressed that the initial plan needed to be developed in detail, it emphasized levees and flood gates to hold back flood waters.
The new plan, which won’t to be released in written form until next year, does away with the levees in favor of building dunes, Burks-Copes said.
New dunes would be built on the dune lines of the peninsula and the West End of Galveston Island. The dunes would resemble the natural dunes that already exist in those places. The corps does not plan to recommend that the dunes include a solid core, as have been recommended in some concepts of coastal barriers over the years.
The corps changed its recommendations after receiving more than 6,000 public comments about the barrier plan it released in November.
That plan recommended a series of barriers and levees around Galveston County, as well as a massive sea gate at the mouth of the Galveston Ship Channel, at a cost of up to $31 billion.
The plan came after three years of internal study and development by the Army Corps.
But as the plan began to circulate around Galveston County, it drew widespread criticism from residents who live closest to the coast and in the potential project areas.
At public hearings, residents of Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston testified about their concerns that levees on the highway would leave some homes between the Gulf of Mexico and the new wall, or that their properties would be seized to make way for the construction of the levee.
The objections grew so pronounced that Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, whose agency partnered with the corps to produce the plan, called for it to be revised to place barriers along the dune line.
The corps’ announcement was celebrated by one of the people who helped organize local criticism of the original plan.
“I think that’s great,” said Azure Bevington, a High Island resident who organized meetings and created a social media page dedicated to the barrier project. “I think a natural dune system on the beach is absolutely the type of protection that we need.
“I think that the community groundswell that occurred from this, that got people informed, that is what pushed the Army Corps in a more positive direction.”
SOME FEATURES REMAIN
The corps has not scrapped every part of its original proposal, Burks-Cope said.
The agency is standing by its recommendation that a protective ring levee be built around much of Galveston Island, to protect the densely populated area from a storm surge that comes from Galveston Bay, as happened during Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Like the highway barriers, the placement of the ring levee was criticized by residents and businesses who feared the wall would run through their properties, or that they would be left outside it.
The corps has not changed its thinking about the ring barrier, Burks-Copes said.
“Our storm models show that there is still a need to have a ring barrier around the backside of Galveston,” Burks-Copes said.
However, the corps is now evaluating a plan that would place the barrier along the water’s edge, instead of along Harborside Drive. The corps also is stressing the ring barrier might not be as high as some people imagine. With piers along the ship channel already at 10-foot elevation, a barrier would only need to be built up another 2 feet to 5 feet, she said.
The corps also still plans to recommend extending and raising the Galveston seawall, Burks-Copes said. Those measures are considered to be immediate needs, however, Burks-Cope said.
The corps also is evaluating a new sea gate configuration that would build two smaller navigation gates at the mouth of the ship channel, instead of single large gate, and to increase the width of 39 proposed lift gates that allow water to continue to flow in and out of Galveston Bay.
Late Thursday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said his office would continue to work with the corps to develop a plan based on the public’s comments.
“I am pleased to have worked with the Corps to ensure a dune type barrier is placed on or along the beach,” Bush said. “We continue to evaluate what type of dune configuration will best work to reduce storm surge. It is our goal to provide better protection for our coast both now and for years to come.”
PUBLIC COMMENT, PART DEUX
The Army Corps has yet to put its new priorities in a written report, and is still working out many of the details that are necessary before a new plan can be forwarded for approval, Burks-Copes said.
The corps plans to publish its new proposals in early 2020, and will have another series of public meetings to gain even more feedback about the barrier, Burks-Copes said.
Holding the additional meetings is unusual, and perhaps unprecedented. The corps’ normal procedure is to hold one comment period, Burks-Copes said. The public reaction to the initial plan warranted a second go-around, she said.
The corps still plans to release a final report in 2021.
(2) comments
Well, I'm glad to hear the Corps is listening to the public.
I don't know what to make of their new proposal, though. Did they just describe the very same thing they proposed in the earlier report, only this time called it a dune rather than a levee?
Poof ,,, just a lot of wasted money and time and endless studies. Can we now call the Ike Dike dead ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.