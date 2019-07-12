There will be a free screening of the Netflix miniseries "When They See Us," by Ava Duvernay, at 6 p.m. Monday in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City.
The series, based on the saga of the Central Park Five, five black and brown youths falsely convicted in the 1989 rape of a woman jogging in New York City's Central Park, has sparked numerous debates and conversations around the world.
The screening is sponsored by the Student Government Association at the college.
There also will be a brief panel discussion after the screening.
For information, visit www.com.edu/sga.
— Angela Wilson
