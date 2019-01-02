GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday to hear from islanders about what the city’s official position on the project should be.
The meeting will help the council decide what points to include in its official comment about the barrier to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
The meeting was scheduled when the deadline to submit written comments about the $31 billion barrier was Jan. 9.
However on Wednesday, the Texas General Land Office confirmed the comment period would be extended another 30 days to Feb. 9. The extension came after a request from federal, state and local leaders to extend the original 75-day comment period.
The public comment period is the only time during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s five-year planning process that people will be able to comment on the barrier. A final plan is expected to be released in 2021, after which it would be up to Congress to approve and fund the project.
The city already has started drafting its official comment to the corps, based on what officials heard at a public hearing in Galveston last month and what they have gathered from local interest groups, Yarbrough said.
“We have the structure of our comments ready for the corps,” Yarbrough said. “We feel like we’ve captured the essence of public sentiment.”
The sentiment is one that is supportive of a large sea gate between Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island, which would block hurricane-driven storm surges from entering the Houston Ship Channel, and from flooding communities around the Galveston Bay.
But city leaders have reservations about the corps’ plan to build a ring levee around the east side of Galveston Island. Instead, the city wants the corps to explore or explain why a second gate could not be built at the West End of the island, at San Luis Pass, Yarbrough said.
“We have questions about the effectiveness of the levees,” Yarbrough said.
Representatives from Texas A&M University at Galveston and the corps will be at the meeting to answer questions from the council, but most of the meeting will be dedicated to receiving comments from the public, Yarbrough said.
Long supported as a concept to protect Houston, Galveston and other area cities from storm surges, the corps’ barrier proposal has drawn objections from coastal home owners worried about how their personal property will be affected by the construction of a barrier.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, whose agency is partnering with the corps to produce plans for the barrier, said the corps should develop a plan that places a barrier along dune lines and doesn’t involved taking private land.
Although Thursday’s hearing is open to all members of the public, Yarbrough said his focus was on Galveston-specific issues, and not necessarily about the concerns from other parts of the county.
That doesn’t mean that people from Bolivar Peninsula will be turned away from the hearing, he said. But they might not see their concerns reflected in the city’s final comment about the barrier, he said.
“Our function is for the city of Galveston people,” Yarbrough said. “The Bolivar people ought to be talking to the county commissioners court about that.”
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and is expected to last about three hours. It’s the only item on the council’s agenda.
The council is not scheduled to vote on anything at the meeting. If officials feel a vote is required to produce a final letter, the council could vote on it at its Jan. 9 meeting, Yarbrough said.
