GALVESTON
Island Time may be on its final countdown.
After more than five years as the island’s official marketing slogan, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which oversees tourism initiatives, is rethinking the way it markets the island in print, online and TV advertisements, officials said.
The discussion is expected to lead to an expensive marketing study, and a new advertising campaign over the next two years, said Kelly de Schaun, the park board’s executive director.
The park board is scheduled to vote on three items at its meeting today: a $150,000 market research study; a $180,000 contract with a media buying service, which will track the success of the new campaign; and $220,000 for a new agreement with the website Galveston.com.
Some of the shine has gone from the “It’s Island Time,” campaign, de Schaun said. While the park board considers it successful, other Texas beach communities have adopted the slogan, she said.
The beach-based advertising also isn’t effective when it comes to convincing people Galveston is a year-round destination, de Schaun said.
“It’s not a product that we can push dead of winter or when school is in,” she said. “As a community, we’ve been cultivating over the last few months a strategy to bring people from farther away and to attract different demographics.”
While still in the early stages, the park board’s new plan is to divide its marketing of Galveston attractions that are away from the beach.
The park board has created three task forces to divide up the categories it wants to advertise: one for cultural and historic attractions, one for birding and one for recreational boating and fishing, de Schaun said.
The task forces have looked at ways to promote and advertise Galveston’s options within those categories, she said.
To market toward anglers and boaters, for example, the park board is aiming to have a Discovery Channel fishing show produce some episodes on the island, and to host two fishing tournaments on the island each year.
The park board also plans to refine its message by conducting a marketing study and surveying visitors, de Schaun said.
The park board has commissioned market studies before, though they were on a smaller scale than what it’s planning now, de Schaun said. It commissioned one survey after an oil spill in 2013 closed some island beaches and the park board wanted to make sure the island’s reputation hadn’t taken a major hit.
A second study was conducted using online surveys, de Schaun said.
The new marketing study will take a year, and will include in-person surveys conducted during each season on the island, she said.
“This is the first one we will do that includes intercepts on the ground and in all four quarters,” de Schaun said. “I suspect what people tell us in the summer is a little bit different than what they tell us in the fall or in winter.”
The new agreement would give the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau more control over the website and its social media pages.
The park board would pay for all the new initiatives from its marketing funds, de Schaun said. The park board’s budget is mostly funded by hotel occupancy taxes.
