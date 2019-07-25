TEXAS CITY
A family expelled Saturday from the private swimming pool at Lago Mar, an upscale gated community in Texas City, is contemplating civil action over the incident, which has sparked a social media uproar, one protest with another planned and a complaint to the police department.
Tramica Thomas, a mother of five children who, along with her husband, owns a house in Lago Mar, declined to comment about what happened Saturday at the pool, saying she’d been advised by an attorney to refrain from speaking to the media.
Social media posts and a protest Monday outside the Lago Mar gates, off Interstate 45 just south of Holland Road, indicate many people believe the Thomases were ejected from the pool because they are black.
The Lago Mar Homeowners Association, which manages the pool, argues the family was asked to leave because of unruly and unsafe behavior.
More protests are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday outside the Lago Mar gates, said Kimberley Yancy, president of the Dickinson-Bay Area chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Thomas said her family was pursuing legal action but wouldn’t answer questions, such as who the family intended to sue.
Thomas told a reporter in an earlier news account she and her children were using the neighborhood pool for the first time Saturday when a lifeguard told her she had too many guests.
Thomas said she told the lifeguard the people in question, who also were black, were not her guests, according to the news report. Later, a Texas City police officer asked Thomas and her children to leave the pool, according to the report.
Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke confirmed an officer made a call to Lago Mar on Saturday, but said there was no police report because no criminal charges were filed.
The police department’s role in the incident generated a formal complaint from the public, but The Daily News was unable to confirm who had filed it.
“A citizen’s complaint was made to the department and filed on July 22, and we’re just now looking into it to determine what happened,” Bjerke said Thursday. An earlier news report said the Thomas family filed the complaint.
The Lago Mar Homeowners Association made a statement to media after the initial television report of the incident:
“The Lago Mar Homeowners Association takes all residents’ concerns very seriously. On Saturday, a resident and her party were asked to leave the pool due to their unruly and unsafe behavior. After several polite requests to follow pool rules and to supervise their underage guests, the lifeguard on duty asked the resident to leave,” the statement said.
“This request was for the safety of their unsupervised children as well as the other pool patrons. The safety of our residents is our top priority, the pool’s rules and regulations are in place to protect all residents and their guests.”
Thomas disputed the account, saying to a television reporter that a lifeguard never asked her to leave and she was confronted instead by a Texas City police officer who asked her to leave.
Contacted on Thursday, Lago Mar’s office manager said surveillance video of Saturday’s incident had not yet been released, and Lago Mar had no comment at that time.
