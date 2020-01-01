A coastguardsman holds an identification sticker used by mariners to properly identify vessels, Dec. 25, 2019. These stickers can be found at marinas, boat shows and retail stores that sell boating equipment.
The U.S. Coast Guard is advising paddle boaters to mark their canoes, kayaks and rowboats with a waterproof vessel identification sticker called Paddle Smart to help identify lost property and avoid unnecessary rescue efforts.
“When used effectively, the sticker can help save lives, recover missing property and reduce resources expended on non-emergency search and rescue activities related to deploying limited resources on someone who is not in danger,” Coast Guard Lt. Dave Froning of Air Station Corpus Christi said.
