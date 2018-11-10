Among military veterans being honored and commemorated on Veterans Day, many signed up or were drafted before they finished high school.
Many never went back for their diplomas.
Three of those veterans will receive their high school diplomas at a special ceremony in Texas City on Monday night.
Daryl Everett, 62, dropped out of La Marque High School to join the Navy in 1972, served in the Vietnam War, then returned home where he eventually started a successful contracting business.
Johnathan Bouvier, 45, quit Texas City High School in 1991, joined the Marines and spent 15 years lugging mortars before joining the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, then the Texas City Police Department.
Lawrence Johnson dropped out of Texas City High School in 1989 to go into the Army and served on active duty and as a reservist until 2009 with tours of duty in Panama, Kuwait, Somalia, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan before coming home and attending Texas A&M University.
Most recently, Johnson was the libertarian candidate running in the District 23 Texas State Representative race won on Nov. 6 by Mayes Middleton.
Despite living productive lives of service and furthering their educations beyond high school, all three former soldiers agreed that not having that high school diploma was a burden they carried during their military careers and beyond.
“It was always embarrassing,” Everett said. “I was smart and I could have graduated with honors. I could have had that degree. It’s just something that’s ground on me all my life.”
Everett said his family circumstances were rough and his life as a teenager was miserable. Making the decision to quit school and join the Navy felt like the best option at the time.
“When you leave home at 17 with no adult direction, it’s not easy,” he said. “I’ve never regretted leaving when I did, but for 45 years it has really bothered me that I didn’t graduate from high school.”
When Everett heard about a program offering qualified veterans the opportunity to finally claim that diploma, he applied immediately and was notified that he met the requirements.
“I want these older vets out there to know about this,” he said.
THE COST OF DUTY
The program, administered by the Texas Education Agency in Austin, originated with the U.S. Veterans Administration. In Texas, it hinges on legislation passed in 2001 that provides for school districts to issue a high school diploma to veterans who were honorably discharged and served in any war in which the United States was engaged.
In Texas, as in many other states, veterans can receive diplomas posthumously through applications from survivors.
Bouvier, 46, left school at 17 to join the Marines only to learn the corps required a GED and 15 hours of college credits to enlist. He got the GED immediately and ticked off the college classes over the next year, then enlisted and saw his first active duty in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in Operation Sea Signal, a humanitarian mission to intercept Haitian refugees.
“Not getting the diploma, it’s a sense of not finishing something you started,” he said.
Bouvier left the service because of a spinal injury that prevented him from doing his job and returned to Galveston County where he became a police officer, but ultimately had to depart law enforcement as well to claim disability.
“A spinal injury I sustained in the Marine Corps took that career from me, too,” he said.
He heard online that he could finally get his high school diploma and went the next day to the Texas City Independent School District to sign up.
“Even though I graduated from the police academy at Galveston College, I always felt inadequate without that diploma,” he said. “I’ve always wanted it.”
Johnson, a resident of Texas City, left the military 100 percent disabled after 20 years of service because of injuries sustained in his last tour of Iraq.
“I was involved in three different IED blasts, got shot twice and stabbed once,” he said. “I’ve tried to work in different places and my injuries make it impossible.”
He remembers being teased by his platoon sergeant when he was a young grunt, serving in Panama.
“When things started getting tough, he said to me, ‘I bet you wish you were back in high school now.’”
But like Bouvier and Everett, he’d signed on for duty and there was no going back.
Everett said he always dreaded filling out forms that asked: What was your highest level of education completed?
“I want to tell young people, regardless of what else is going on in your life, hang in with school and get your freakin’ diploma.”
Everett, Bouvier and Johnson will be honored at 6 p.m. at Texas City’s School Board Recognition ceremony at Blocker Middle School. School district students will be honored that night as well, but the three veterans’ graduation will commence first with the Texas City High School color guard presenting the colors, said district spokesperson Melissa Tortorici.
“Since we are honoring the veterans and it’s the day after Veterans Day, we’re doing it up a little special.”
