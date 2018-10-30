GALVESTON
After delaying for a month, the Galveston City Council passed a legislative agenda that removed a previously drafted statement calling for a new structure for the police pension board makeup.
Passage Thursday of the city’s priorities in the upcoming Texas legislative session comes as discussions to reform the ailing pension for Galveston police officers have stalled.
The city council approved the agenda unanimously on the consent agenda.
The draft presented to the city council in September called for “fair and equitable representation” on the pension board, meaning three members appointed by the police and the city each.
A seventh member could be elected by the board or a third party, the previous draft agenda proposed.
The current board consists of four members appointed by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and three in the city.
The final agenda removed such language, instead lobbying state representatives to address board governance.
The agenda language is misleading and comes as city and pension board negotiations meet new sticking points in discussion, board Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
“It seems the city is pretending to negotiate, but lacking in good faith,” Gainer said. “If the city continues down this path of failing to negotiate in good faith, the board will have to consider litigation.”
The city has cited unequal representation on the board as one reason halting progress in revising the struggling police pension.
The pension board and city are trying to come to an agreement on the plan’s reform in advance of the session in January.
“If we don’t agree, it goes to Austin and ultimately, they make the decision,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city originally was considering a board proposal requiring a supermajority vote to change benefits, but focus from state pension board Chair Rep. Dan Flynn changed the city’s direction, Maxwell said.
State representatives indicated they would prefer fewer police-appointed positions on the board, Maxwell said.
The ideal board composition would remove any plan beneficiaries from the makeup, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“I have a real problem with beneficiaries of the plan controlling the board,” Yarbrough said. “To me, there’s an inherent conflict of interest.”
The police pension board continues to remain interested in the compromise of requiring a supermajority to change benefits, Gainer said.
The board composition is just one of several points of contention as the police and city attempt to bring the plan back into amelioration.
The city also believes the age at which officers can draw pension should be raised, which the board disputes.
City staff must bring the negotiation progress before the city council at its November meeting, Maxwell said.
(1) comment
The city refuses to follow state law right now, today, regarding funding obligations. In fact the mayor is on record at council stating that he “doesn’t care if they comply with state law or not”.
Assuming an agreement is not reached, and that appears increasingly likely, why would the board trust that the city would follow any law passed by the legislature unless it contained exactly what they wanted?
Sadly, litigation appears more likely than ever and maybe that’s the only way a solution will be reached.
