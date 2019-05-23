GALVESTON
One of the largest and most expensive post-Hurricane Ike projects is slated for completion this summer, after about a year of delays.
A $17.9 million water-pumping station at the northernmost point of 59th Street should be complete by late July, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The pump station processes drinking water and pumps it through the city’s system.
The delays prompted the city to hire an independent third party, Applied GRT LLC, for $75,000 to oversee construction to ensure the project is completed by July, Barnett said.
“Delays during the last year were related to construction not meeting contract requirements,” Barnett said.
The roof was replaced and additional waterproof coating was added to concrete at no cost to the city, she said.
The city doesn’t expect to pay the full $75,000, once the project is finished, and that amount is small when compared to the multi-million-dollar project, Assistant City Attorney Kim Coogan said.
“We hired an independent third party to resolve the problem and to advise us on what the city needed to do to get the project finished,” Coogan said.
The pump station is designed to add storage and water capacity for the city and create a hurricane-resistant facility.
The pump station already is operational and pumping water into the city system, but there’s some additional testing and work to do before full completion, said Hal Myrah, project manager with contractor Cardinal Contractors Inc.
The facility can store between 12 million and 16 million gallons of drinking water between four separate storage tanks and should gain a fourth 7.5-million-gallon-capacity tank by the end of the year, Myrah said.
“It’s bigger than what the city needs right now in anticipation of future expansion,” Myrah said.
This pump station is intended to protect the island’s water systems from major storms, he said.
“It’s built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane,” Myrah said.
Generators are elevated and the systems are automated to ensure Galveston continues to get drinking water during a major hurricane, Myrah said.
The facility should withstand a 500-year storm, he said.
The previous facility at the location, which was demolished after Hurricane Ike in 2008, was built in the 1950s, and wasn’t designed to withstand a major hurricane, he said.
The new pump station has four pumps and each one can process 800 gallons a minute, Myrah said.
Final payments have not yet been made on the project and the city is still working with the contractors and the third-party reviewer to ensure the project is finished by July, Barnett said.
