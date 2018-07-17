GALVESTON
A beach cleaning company is suing an island group that works to protect endangered marine species, accusing it and its director of attempting to put the company out of business by making false claims about its practices.
Attorneys representing Beachside Environmental LLC filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the 56th District Court against Turtle Island Restoration Network and its local chapter director, Joanie Steinhaus, claiming Steinhaus defamed the company with false statements and improperly interfered in its business.
The company and environmental group have been at the center of a months-long dispute over beach raking with heavy equipment and the use of a permit held by Galveston's Park Board of Trustees.
The network is based in California, but has a branch in Galveston.
The company accuses the group of costing it more than $200,000 in lost business and harm to its reputation, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit asserts Steinhaus has continuously made false claims about the company's practices in an effort to put it out of business because the network opposes raking as a means of cleaning island beaches.
Steinhaus did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
"Defendants believe any grooming or cleaning of the beach is unacceptable and intend to stop it," the lawsuit states. "Putting plaintiff out of business is a necessary prerequisite to fulfilling this scheme."
The park board, a governmental entity overseeing some aspects of the island's tourism industry, is not named in the lawsuit, but its permit and policies are referenced throughout. A park board spokeswoman requested more time to thoroughly review the lawsuit before commenting.
Beachside Environmental, owned by Hernan Botero, has had contracts on the island since 2011.
The company cleans and grooms beaches for its clients, including West End neighborhoods and East End condo complexes, using "surf rakes." The surf rakes also are used by public and private entities around the country, according to the lawsuit.
"Importantly, they do so in a way that does not move or displace sand on the beach," according to the lawsuit.
Until 2014, the park board, some homeowners associations and private companies hired to clean beaches had been using heavy equipment to move seaweed in violation of federal guidelines.
The Army Corps of Engineers stopped the practice at the urging of environmentalists, who were concerned about damage the heavy equipment could cause to beaches and wildlife. The park board then started the process of getting a permit to work in compliance with federal standards.
The park board obtained an island-wide permit last spring — an endeavor that took two years and cost the board more than $100,000.
But the park board applied for a permit covering almost all of Galveston Island beachfront, not just the beaches it manages, according to the lawsuit. As a result, the company's customers, namely homeowners associations, pay the park board to have the beaches groomed "under the park board's permit," according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, attorneys for the company claim the park board bowed to pressure from the group by getting a permit covering a greater area than needed.
The park board cleans public beaches in areas commonly referred to as the “wet” beach but ceased cleaning the dunes and dry areas of certain beaches several years ago, Trustee Craig Brown said. The "dry" beach is under the Texas General Land Office jurisdiction.
Under the requirements, the raking equipment can only be used when at least 10 percent of the beach is covered in seaweed. The permit also requires "spotters," people who search for sea turtles, be present during beach grooming, and that the Turtle Island Restoration Network be notified before cleaning begins, according to the lawsuit.
The company asserts in the lawsuit the 10 percent rule applies only to the areas within corps jurisdiction, not land office jurisdiction. But the Turtle Island Restoration Network has taken the position the grooming cannot take place anywhere on the beach unless the 10 percent threshold is met, according to the lawsuit.
"Apparently bending to Ms. Steinhaus' and Turtle Island Restoration Network position, the park board has adopted this position as well," according to the lawsuit.
The park board, however, has continued to clean its beaches despite an apparent lack of seaweed, the lawsuit stated.
Attorneys for the company claim that after Botero told the park board about the company's position on the language, Steinhaus started making other claims to park board staff, accusing the company of operating without spotters, the lawsuit said. An attorney hired by the park board investigated and found those claims to be false, according to the lawsuit.
"Although defendants have no problem making these false claims to others, they have never once telephoned or sent a text message to plaintiff advising that plaintiff was grooming without a spotter," according to the lawsuit.
"Of course, they could not do so, since that has never happened," the lawsuit stated.
The false claims have led some of the company's customers to reduce or terminate contracts with the company, fearing enforcement action by the park board or corps, the lawsuit asserted.
The lawsuit is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in relief for defamation and lost business, as well as attorneys fees.
