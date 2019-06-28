GALVESTON
The city of Galveston is moving away from federally funded community development projects that involve building and repairing homes, a change driven by reduced funding and increased cost of building, officials said.
The city this year will receive a little less than $1.2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding meant to benefit low- and moderate-income earners and also to eliminate blight, according to city records.
The money, allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, goes toward infrastructure, code enforcement and other community oriented projects. The city will receive another $260,000 from HUD to be spent on home and rental assistance, according to city records.
Since 1995, the city has repaired more than 680 homes through the programs, but mounting project costs might mean a need to shift away, city interim Director of Grants and Management Alice Law said.
“Since Hurricane Ike, the city’s housing program has seen a marked increase in the cost of rehabilitation or reconstruction,” Law said.
Construction costs have gone up and, with so much construction activity in the area, the city has a difficult time finding contractors willing to work on single homes, rather than multiple units, Law said.
But federal regulations limit how much the city can spend on each house, Law said.
“The last estimate for a new construction for a two-bedroom was almost 60 percent over the allowable limit,” Law said.
The city’s home-specific funding instead focuses on rental and home-buying assistance, according to the city plan.
The bulk of the federal funding will go toward sidewalks and ramps on 27th Street between Broadway and Market Street, youth recreation programs, code enforcement and crime prevention, according to the city plan.
A variety of community development projects is usually a good thing, said Josh Dorrell, executive director of Galveston Urban Ministries, a nonprofit that works with low-income and marginalized people on the island.
“To truly have a healthy community, you have to have access to green space and parks, but you also have to have access to houses,” Dorrell said. “You’ve got to have both.”
But the city also has been receiving less from the federal government, Law said.
The slightly less than $1.2 million in block grant money the city will get this year is $12,441 less than the $1.211 million received in 2018, according to city record.
And the $258,000 for home and rental programs is $38,000 less than the almost $297,000 the city got in 2018, according to the city record.
Since 2002, community development funding decreased by more than $750,000 and the home and rental money by $410,000, Law said.
“These reductions obviously impact the projects the city can fund each year,” Law said.
Galveston’s funds are distributed through a formula based on factors such as population, said Scott Hudman, local spokesman for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Funding for cities can change because the factors in the formula can change as well,” Hudman said.
In 2010, Galveston got almost $1.56 million in community development funding, almost $360,000 more than the city got this year, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.